Packers agree to contract extension with DT Devonte Wyatt

Green Bay has signed another key player to a long-term contract.

ESPN reported Monday that defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt had agreed to a 3-year, $57 million deal that includes a $20 million signing bonus.

The #Packers and standout DT Devonte Wyatt have agreed to terms on a 3-year, $57M contract extension with a $20M signing bonus. A big-time payday. The deal was negotiated by @WinSportsGroup. pic.twitter.com/8to3vsfwRg — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 20, 2026

Wyatt was the second of the Packers first-round picks in 2022. He became a full-time starter in 2025 before a season-ending injury in Detroit where he suffered a broken fibula and torn ankle ligaments. Before the injury, the Georgia product was on-pace for his best season as a pro. He finished with 27 tackles, six tackles for loss and four sacks.

The 28-year-old is just the latest member of the 2022 class to get a contract extension. Wide receiver Christian Watson, right tackle Zach Tom and center Sean Rhyan also secured second contracts.