STRONG start, Woody DONE (again)

July 20, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

STRONG start, Woody DONE (again)

July 20, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

STRONG start, Woody DONE (again)

Grant reacts to the Brewers sweep of the Marlins out of the ASB and Woodruffs announcement of another surgery. Devonte Wyatt gets a contract extension, and the Monday Mailbag closes the show. 

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