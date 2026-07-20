The Camp: Fall Camp offensive preview, 2028 LB Cale Britt commits

Wisconsin is just a couple weeks out from the start of fall camp. After looking at the quarterbacks last week, Zach and Jesse continue their preview by going position-by-position on offense to discuss the likes of Bryan Jackson, Abu Sama, Jaylon Domingeaux, Emmett Bork, Kevin Hewyood and others. The guys also talk about LB Cale Britt, the first commit in the 2028 class, and the impact of the new 5 for 5 rule.

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