Another extension, Peralta’s homecoming

July 21, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Another extension, Peralta’s homecoming

July 21, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Another extension, Peralta’s homecoming

Grant reacts to Devonte Wyatt’s extension and Freddy Peralta’s return to Milwaukee. Garrett Mitchell continues to hit, and Grant shares his Tuesday Musings. 

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