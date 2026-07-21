Building a Football Program the Right Way | Eau Claire North HC Mike Sinz

On this episode of The Man Cave Podcast, Dan Kasper sits down with new Eau Claire North head football coach Mike Sinz for an in-depth conversation about coaching, leadership, and the future of football in Wisconsin.

Mike shares his journey from playing at Menomonie and UW-Eau Claire to becoming one of the area’s most respected high school football coaches. He also discusses his vision for the Huskies program, why community involvement matters, and how he’s working to build excitement around football in Eau Claire.

The conversation also dives into:

Why kids should play multiple sports

The rise of specialization in youth athletics

How college recruiters evaluate athletes

The changing landscape of Wisconsin high school football

Eight-player football and conference realignment

Quarterback wins (are they really a stat?)

Social media, recruiting, and today’s student-athletes

Lightning-round questions on pizza, movies, books, and more

Whether you’re a football fan, coach, parent, or sports lover, this episode is packed with insight into developing athletes—and people.

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