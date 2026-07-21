UW-La Crosse football ranked No. 10 as it heads into Zweifel era at coach

The UW-La Crosse football teams is ranked No. 10 in the preseason poll.

The Eagles, who open the season Sept. 5 at No. 11 St. John’s, have been to the playoffs five consecutive seasons, but head into this one with a new coach at the helm.

Michael Zweifel moves from defensive coordinator to head coach, after UW-L went 8-3 last season, losing in the third round of the playoffs — after a first-round bye.

Zweifel takes over for Matt Janus, who accepted the head coaching position at Division II’s Northern Michigan back in January.

Zweifel, who will have to replace eight starters on defense this season, finished his college career with more catches than anyone in NCAA history.

During his playing days, Zweifel won what’s the Division III version of the Heisman (Gagliardi Trophy) with Dubuque, and led the nation in yards (1,915) and catches (140) back in 2011. His 463 receptions is the most in college football history — in any division.

As defensive coordinator the past three seasons, the Eagles compiled a 36-11 record and secured two WIAC titles. In 2025, UW-L led the WIAC in passing defense, allowing just 188.9 yards per game.