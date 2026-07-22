The National Preview, Topps Chrome 2026, Listener Q&A & Why Michael Jordan Cards Are Soaring

Ty from The Slab Factory returns to the Man Cave Podcast for another edition of Hobby Talk! This week, we preview the National Sports Collectors Convention in Chicago, break down the release of 2026 Topps Chrome Baseball, and answer your listener questions.

Topics include:

What to expect at The National

Topps Chrome 2026 checklist and biggest chase cards

Are Panini cards still worth collecting?

The best way to store and display your cards

Should you grade now or wait for PSA?

Are Downtowns and Uptowns worth holding?

How to determine if your old cards have value

Why Michael Jordan, Tom Brady and other GOAT cards are exploding in the hobby

Whether you’re a seasoned collector or just getting started, this episode is packed with practical advice and hobby insight.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.