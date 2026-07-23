Deadline getting NOISEY! Giannis misses MKE?

July 23, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Deadline getting NOISEY! Giannis misses MKE?

July 23, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Deadline getting NOISEY! Giannis misses MKE?

Grant tracts to comments from Robert Murray about the trade deadline and notices a trend in Edgerrin Cooper’s play. Does Giannis already miss Milwaukee? 

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