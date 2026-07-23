Season of Ortiz’n? Sproat and Chourio struggles | Temple

July 23, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Season of Ortiz’n? Sproat and Chourio struggles | Temple

July 23, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Season of Ortiz’n? Sproat and Chourio struggles | Temple

Grant reacts to the Brewers series win over the Mets including individual trends from Ortiz, Sproat and Chourio. Is fall camp tough enough for UW’s players? Jesse Temple joins to talk Badgers. 

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