Free Phones | Radcliffe, Nagler & Fox

July 24, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Free Phones | Radcliffe, Nagler & Fox

July 24, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Free Phones | Radcliffe, Nagler & Fox

Grant reacts to the Brewers afternoon matchup with the Rockies and LeBron’s decision. JR Radcliffe, Aaron Nagler and Kate Fox join. Free phones at 608-3212-1670. 

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