Rookies Pratt, Lara drive in 3 runs apiece, Gasser works 6 innings as Brewers beat Rockies 8-5

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rookies Cooper Pratt and Luis Lara drove in three runs apiece and Robert Gasser worked six solid innings as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Colorado Rockies 8-5 on Saturday night.

The 21-year-old Pratt, the starting shortstop since being called up from Triple-A Nashville in mid-June, had a solo homer, two singles and a sacrifice fly.

Lara, also 21, was called up from Nashville on July 7. He doubled in two runs, singled, added a sacrifice fly and walked.

Pratt was signed to an eight-year, $50.75 million contract in April, while outfielder Lara signed a $31 million, seven-year deal in June.

Gasser (3-4) allowed two runs on five hits in six innings, striking out four without a walk.

Lara’s bases-loaded double keyed a four-run sixth that put Milwaukee up 7-2. William Contreras and Jake Bauers opened with consecutive singles, chasing Ryan Feltner (3-5). Juan Mejia relieved and walked Garrett Mitchell, loading the bases. Lara followed with a bloop two-run double to shallow left to make it 5-2.

Pratt followed with a sacrifice fly. Lara scored from third on an errant pickoff throw by catcher Braxton Fulford.

Christian Yelich’s sacrifice fly in the eighth made it 8-2.

Colorado scored three runs in the ninth with the aid of an error, but Trevor Megill struck out Cole Carrigg with runners on first and second for his 17th save in 19 chances.

The Rockies erased a 2-0 deficit on Hunter Goodman’s two-run single in the fourth.

The Brewers answered with one in the bottom half on a single by Bauers and consecutive two-out singles by Lara and Pratt.

Milwaukee scored two runs in the second to go in front 2-0. Bauers singled to open, stole second, advanced on a ground out and scored on Lara’s sacrifice fly. Pratt followed with his second homer, sending the first pitch 409 feet to left-center.

Up next

Brewers RHP Jacob Misiorowski (10-4, 1.57 ERA) faces Rockies LHP Kyle Freeland (2-9, 7.28) on Sunday.