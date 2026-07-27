Wisconsin football picked to finish 12th in the Big Ten

The media is not bullish on Wisconsin football’s chances of getting the program going back in the right direction this fall.

A day before the entire conference converges on Chicago for Big Ten Media Days, Cleveland.com put out its annual preseason poll as voted on by members of the media that cover the 18 teams. Those reporters have coach Luke Fickell and the Badgers finishing 12th, which would only be a slight improvement over their 14th-place finish a year ago.

Ohio State (15 first-place votes) was picked to win the league, followed by Oregon (11 first-place votes) and last year’s champ Indiana (five first-place votes).

Fickell is entering his fourth year at Wisconsin and the first three have been disappointing after the hype that came with his arrival from Cincinnati. He is 17-21 overall and just 10-17 in Big Ten play. The Badgers have missed a bowl game in back-to-back years for the first time since 1992.

But Wisconsin did make a significant effort to better fund the program this offseason and are banking on the increase in talent to help the team get back to being competitive. Something that should help is a slightly easier slate. After facing four teams that went to the College Football Playoff last year, the Badgers avoid the conference favorite Buckeyes, along with missing the Ducks, Hoosiers and Michigan. The schedule includes five games against teams picked to finish below Wisconsin in the media poll.

The Badgers will open the season Sept. 6 against Notre Dame at Lambeau Field.