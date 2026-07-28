Do the Packers get it? Fickell speaks

Grant reacts to Ed Policy’s performance at the shareholders meeting and Fickell’s comments at Big 10 Media Days. Is Lambeau different than other NFL stadiums? See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information. Related Posts The Skubal Situation Room | HeilprinGrant monitors the Skubal Situation and gives his latest thoughts on the trade deadline. Packers training camp continues and the phones are free at 608-321-1760. Zach Heilprin joins to close the…Read More Skubal Watch 2026 | Jim PolzinGrant reacts to the latest surrounding Tarik Skubal in advance of the MLB trade deadline and shares the most interesting things from Packers camp day 2. Jim Polzin joins to talk about Luke Fickell.…Read More Same old Fickell, camp begins | TempleGrant reacts to Luke Fickell's message at Big 10 Media Days and another missed opportunity by the Packers brass on the opening day of training camp. Jesse Temple joins to talk Badgers. See…Read More Brewers rookies, Owner Meeting | MailbagGrant reacts to strong performances from the Brewers rookies and explores another deadline possibility. Ed Policy talks at the Packers shareholder meeting- which roles will be decided during training…Read More Free Phones | Radcliffe, Nagler & FoxGrant reacts to the Brewers afternoon matchup with the Rockies and LeBron's decision. JR Radcliffe, Aaron Nagler and Kate Fox join. Free phones at 608-3212-1670. See omnystudio.com/listener for…Read More Deadline getting NOISEY! Giannis misses MKE?Grant tracts to comments from Robert Murray about the trade deadline and notices a trend in Edgerrin Cooper's play. Does Giannis already miss Milwaukee? See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy…Read More Season of Ortiz’n? Sproat and Chourio struggles | TempleGrant reacts to the Brewers series win over the Mets including individual trends from Ortiz, Sproat and Chourio. Is fall camp tough enough for UW's players? Jesse Temple joins to talk Badgers. See…Read More Another extension, Peralta’s homecomingGrant reacts to Devonte Wyatt's extension and Freddy Peralta's return to Milwaukee. Garrett Mitchell continues to hit, and Grant shares his Tuesday Musings. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy…Read More PrevNext