Do the Packers get it? Fickell speaks

July 28, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Do the Packers get it? Fickell speaks

July 28, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Do the Packers get it? Fickell speaks

Grant reacts to Ed Policy’s performance at the shareholders meeting and Fickell’s comments at Big 10 Media Days. Is Lambeau different than other NFL stadiums? 

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