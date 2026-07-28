“Do You Want to Wait to Be Good?” — Huskies Head Basketball Coach Mike Cooper on Building Players, Confidence & the Journey

New Eau Claire North boys basketball head coach Mike Cooper joins The Man Cave Podcast to discuss his coaching journey from Division I basketball at UW-Milwaukee to leading the Huskies into a new era.

Coach Cooper shares how his experiences at the college level have shaped his coaching philosophy, why Eau Claire North stood out as the perfect opportunity, and his vision for building a tough, blue-collar basketball culture. The conversation also dives into youth development, multi-sport athletes, AAU basketball, strength training, Wisconsin high school hoops, the impact of the transfer portal, and what fans can expect from the Huskies this season.

Plus, stick around for a fun lightning round where Coach Cooper reveals his favorite pizza toppings, movies, sports teams, music, and more.

Whether you’re a basketball fan, coach, parent, or part of the Eau Claire community, this episode offers an inside look at one of the area’s newest coaches and the culture he’s working to build.

🏀 Topics include:

Mike Cooper’s path from Division I basketball to Eau Claire North

Building a winning culture and accountability

The importance of youth basketball and multi-sport athletes

Wisconsin’s high school basketball landscape

Strength training and player development

College recruiting, NIL, and the transfer portal

Lightning round questions and getting to know Coach Cooper

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