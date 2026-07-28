Eau Claire Express Heating Up at the Perfect Time as Playoff Race Intensifies

If you’ve been waiting for the right time to catch the Eau Claire Express at Carson Park, that time is now.

With just a dozen regular season games remaining, the Express find themselves in first place in the second-half standings and firmly in the hunt for a Northwoods League playoff berth. Even more impressive, they’re playing some of their best baseball of the summer—and according to voice of the Express Pete Knutson, they may not have reached their full potential yet.

“We’ve won 15 of our last 18 games,” Knutson said during an appearance on The Dan Kasper Show. “And the three losses during that stretch have all been by one run. This team really hasn’t been out of a game in almost a month.”

Pitching Leading the Way

While the Express offense has produced throughout the season, Knutson believes the biggest difference-maker has been on the mound.

“I’d have to say pitching,” he said. “We’ve got the best pitching staff in the league right now.”

The numbers certainly back it up.

The Express are on pace to break not only the franchise record for strikeouts in a season but potentially the Northwoods League record as well. Their pitchers have consistently attacked the strike zone, limiting free passes while piling up strikeouts against opposing hitters.

“Throwing strikes sounds simple,” Knutson said, “but in this league, it’s incredibly important.”

That consistency has allowed Eau Claire to stay competitive every night, even when the offense isn’t firing on all cylinders.

Team Chemistry Has Been a Huge Factor

Another key reason for the team’s success? Stability.

Unlike many summer collegiate teams that see players depart throughout the season, the Express have managed to keep much of their roster intact.

“We’ve kept a lot of players this year,” Knutson explained. “Most of the guys we’ve lost have been because of injuries, not because they’ve had to head home early.”

That continuity has translated into strong chemistry, something that’s shown up both on the field and in the standings.

Jake Bussin Chasing History

While pitching has stolen much of the spotlight, slugger Jake Bussin continues to put together a historic Express career.

Bussin enters the final stretch of the regular season tied with former Express standout Dalton Varsho atop the franchise’s career home run list with 19. He also owns another unique record—being hit by pitches.

“I almost like that record as much as the home runs,” Knutson joked, noting Bussin has been hit by nearly 50 pitches during his Express career.

Now, with the majority of the remaining games at Carson Park, Bussin hopes his record-breaking home run happens in front of the home crowd.

Home Sweet Home

After spending much of July on the road, the Express are finally back home for most of the remainder of the regular season.

Only two road games remain, giving Eau Claire a significant advantage as it tries to secure a playoff berth.

Having local players available and avoiding long road trips should only help as the postseason approaches.

“I think we’re set up pretty well,” Knutson said. “This is a really good baseball team.”

A Potential Rivalry Playoff Series?

If the standings hold, the Express could be headed for a first-round playoff matchup against longtime rival La Crosse.

Not only would it be one of the league’s best rivalries, but both teams currently own two of the best overall records in the Northwoods League—raising the possibility that the winner could enjoy home-field advantage throughout much of the postseason.

“It would be a heck of a series,” Knutson said.

The Best Baseball May Still Be Ahead

Perhaps the most encouraging sign?

Despite their outstanding record, Knutson believes the Express still have another level they can reach.

“I don’t think we’ve played our best baseball yet,” he admitted. “There are times we’re winning games by five runs and I’m thinking we could’ve won by even more.”

That’s a scary thought for the rest of the Northwoods League.

Time to Pack Carson Park

With playoff baseball within reach, packed crowds beginning to fill Carson Park, and one of the hottest teams in the league taking the field every night, there’s plenty of excitement surrounding the Express.

As Knutson put it, “If you like good baseball, this is the time to come.”

The regular season is winding down, but for the Eau Claire Express, the most exciting baseball of the summer may just be getting started.