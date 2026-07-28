The Camp: Big Ten Media Days

Luke Fickell and the Badgers were first up at Big Ten Media Days on Tuesday. Zach chats with Colten Bartholomew from the Wisconsin State Journal on what Fickell had to say during his time with the media. Then safety Matt Jung, edge rusher Sebastian Cheeks and wide receiver Chris Brooks Jr join the show.

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