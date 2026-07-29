Same old Fickell, camp begins | Temple

July 29, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Same old Fickell, camp begins | Temple

July 29, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Same old Fickell, camp begins | Temple

Grant reacts to Luke Fickell’s message at Big 10 Media Days and another missed opportunity by the Packers brass on the opening day of training camp. Jesse Temple joins to talk Badgers.

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