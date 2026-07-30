Brewers Trade Deadline: Is Tarik Skubal Worth the Price?

The MLB trade deadline is almost here, and the Milwaukee Brewers find themselves in position to make a serious run at a World Series.

Dan Kasper is joined by Fox Sports Wisconsin Brewers reporter and Milwaukee Baseball Tonight host Hunter Baumgart to discuss whether the Brewers should go all-in for Tarik Skubal, what it would take to land the ace, and if the organization should be willing to part with top prospects. They also break down other pitching options, whether Milwaukee still needs another bat, the importance of clubhouse chemistry, and if GM Matt Arnold feels pressure to make a splash before the deadline.

In this episode:

Is Tarik Skubal a realistic target?

Which Brewers prospects could be traded?

Why starting pitching remains the top priority.

Does Milwaukee still need another hitter?

Could a blockbuster trade affect clubhouse chemistry?

Is Matt Arnold ready to push all his chips in for a World Series?

If you’re a Brewers fan, this is your complete trade deadline preview before the biggest decisions of the season are made.

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