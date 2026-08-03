Brewers acquire pitching, thanks for nothing Detroit

August 3, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Brewers acquire pitching, thanks for nothing Detroit

August 3, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Brewers acquire pitching, thanks for nothing Detroit

Grant reacts in real time to the MLB Trade Deadline and the Brewers acquisition of May and Romero.  Padded practice begins in Green Bay- and the show concludes with the Monday Mailbag. 

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