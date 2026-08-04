Inside The National: Sports Cards, Hidden Gems & Collector Stories

Ty from Slab Factory is back from The National Sports Collectors Convention, and he joins the show to share what it’s really like at the biggest card and memorabilia event in the country. We talk about celebrity sightings, museum-worthy collectibles, rare Michael Jordan cards, vintage wax, the booming sports card market, and why every sports fan should consider making the trip at least once.

Plus, Ty explains the recent PSA grading delays, how Topps Chrome MVP Buybacks work, why some Hall of Fame rookie cards are worth more than others, and previews Slab Factory’s upcoming family-friendly card show at The Brewing Project. Whether you’re a lifelong collector or just getting back into the hobby, this episode is packed with stories, insights, and tips you won’t want to miss.

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