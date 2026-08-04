Local Sports Roundup: Express Clinch Playoff Spot as Football Season Nears

It’s an exciting time on the local sports calendar. Summer baseball is gearing up for the postseason, amateur teams are chasing championships, and high school football officially returns this week. Here’s a look at what’s happening around the Chippewa Valley.

Eau Claire Express Punch Their Playoff Ticket

The biggest story of the week belongs to the Eau Claire Express.

With a week still remaining in the regular season, the Express have already clinched a second-half playoff berth in the Northwoods League. It’s the reward for a team that has steadily improved throughout the summer before catching fire during the second half.

After taking some time to find their rhythm early in the season, the Express have become one of the league’s most complete teams. They’ve received consistent pitching, timely hitting, outstanding defense, and contributions from nearly every spot in the lineup.

That’s what makes this club different.

This isn’t a team that’s relying on one superstar or one dominant aspect of the game. They’re winning in every phase. Whether it’s a highlight-reel diving catch in center field or another quality start on the mound, someone seems to step up every night.

It’s the type of balanced baseball that wins championships.

For longtime fans, this season has a familiar feeling. Sixteen years ago, the Express made a memorable run that ended with a league championship. There’s hope this year’s squad can write another special chapter in franchise history.

A Great Week to Visit Carson Park

Even with a playoff spot secured, the Express still have plenty to play for as they prepare for postseason baseball.

Fans have several opportunities to catch the team this week, including four regular-season home games to close out the schedule. It’s a perfect chance to see one of the hottest teams in the Northwoods League before playoff baseball begins.

If the standings hold, the Express could be headed for a postseason showdown with La Crosse—a matchup featuring two of the league’s best teams and a rivalry that’s produced several dramatic games already this season.

That has all the ingredients for a fantastic playoff series.

Jim Falls Claims CRBL Championship

Congratulations are also in order for the Jim Falls Sturgeons, who captured the Chippewa River Baseball League championship.

The turnaround has been impressive. After finishing around .500 last season, the Sturgeons put everything together this summer and emerged as league champions.

The CRBL continues to be one of the area’s hidden gems. It provides former high school and college players an opportunity to continue playing competitive baseball while representing their hometown communities. Every season, the league showcases the depth of baseball talent throughout western Wisconsin.

Meanwhile, the Eau Claire Cavaliers once again finished atop the regular-season standings and now shift their focus to state tournament play as they pursue even more hardware.

Legion Baseball Continues

Postseason action is also underway across Legion Baseball, with local teams continuing their tournament runs.

As always, the summer baseball calendar stays busy well into August, giving fans plenty of opportunities to support local athletes before fall sports officially take over.

Football Is Back

Believe it or not, high school football practice begins this week.

That means Friday night lights are just around the corner.

One of the biggest storylines entering the season will be Mike Sinz taking over at Eau Claire North. His return to coaching in Eau Claire adds another intriguing chapter to what should be an exciting season across the Chippewa Valley.

Every August brings optimism, new faces, fresh opportunities, and plenty of excitement. For the players, these next several months will create memories they’ll carry long after the season ends.

And for fans?

Football Fridays are almost back.

The Best Time of the Sports Calendar

Between a playoff-bound Express team, championship baseball across multiple levels, Legion postseason action, and the start of football practice, the local sports scene couldn’t be much busier.

Summer isn’t over yet—but fall sports are officially knocking on the door, making this one of the best times of the year to be a sports fan in the Chippewa Valley.