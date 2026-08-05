Packers Training Camp Week 1: Standouts, Position Battles & Micah Parsons Timeline | Rob Demovsky

One week into Green Bay Packers training camp, there’s already plenty to break down.

ESPN Packers reporter Rob Demovsky joins The Man Cave Podcast to discuss the biggest storylines from the first week of camp, including which rookies are turning heads, the battle along the offensive line, concerns at tight end and kicker, and how new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon is putting his stamp on the defense.

We also dive into Jordan Morgan’s development at left tackle, Marshawn Lloyd’s encouraging start, the Packers’ three-safety defensive look, and the latest on Micah Parsons’ recovery and potential return timeline.

In this episode:

Biggest training camp standouts after Week 1

Rookie Brandon Cisse and Chris McClellan making early impressions

Jordan Morgan and the Packers’ offensive line outlook

Tight end depth concerns behind Tucker Kraft

Should fans worry about the kicking competition?

Marshawn Lloyd’s progress and early camp performance

Jonathan Gannon’s aggressive defensive approach

The latest on Micah Parsons and when he could return

Whether you’re counting down to Week 1 or following every practice from Green Bay, this episode gets you caught up on everything you need to know from Packers training camp.

Be sure to follow The Man Cave Podcast for more Packers coverage, Wisconsin sports, and conversations that go beyond the headlines.

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