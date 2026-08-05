Skubal details, Smack’s struggles | Hogg, Temple

August 5, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Skubal details, Smack’s struggles | Hogg, Temple

August 5, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Skubal details, Smack’s struggles | Hogg, Temple

Grant reacts to the Brewers series opener vs. PIT and more Skubal details. Trey Smack struggles in camp. Jesse Temple and Curt Hogg join.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Related Posts

 