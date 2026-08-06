Brewers Swing Big at the Deadline: Dustin May, Tarik Skubal Miss & Is This a World Series Rotation?

The Brewers didn’t land Tarik Skubal—but did they do enough at the trade deadline?

On this episode of The Man Cave Podcast, Dan Kasper is joined by Brewers insider Hunter Baumgart to break down everything from Milwaukee’s deadline moves, including the additions of Dustin May and Antonio Senzatela, and what they mean for the Brewers’ playoff push.

The conversation also dives into:

Why the Brewers were legitimately in the hunt for Tarik Skubal

What fans should expect from Dustin May

Whether Milwaukee’s young rotation can carry them through October

Christian Yelich’s recent struggles and why Pat Murphy is sticking with him

Joey Ortiz’s playing time and the Brewers’ lineup decisions

The critical stretch of games that could determine the NL’s top seed

Can this Brewers team make a serious World Series run? Dan and Hunter break it all down with insight from inside the clubhouse.

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