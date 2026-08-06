Dustin May wins Milwaukee debut, Chourio and Sánchez homer as Brewers beat Pirates 5-2

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Dustin May won his Milwaukee debut and Jackson Chourio and Gary Sánchez hit home runs as the Brewers defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-2 on Thursday afternoon.

After losing the opener, the Brewers (72-43) won the final three games in the series.

May (6-7), acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals in a trade deadline deal on Monday, turned in a quality start, giving up two runs and three hits in six innings. He walked three and struck out five in the 97-pitch outing.

The Brewers jumped out early on Chourio’s 15th homer of the season, a solo shot off Braxton Ashcraft (11-5) with one out in the first.

The Brewers extended the lead to 2-0 in third when David Hamilton walked, stole second, went to third on a wild pitch and scored on Cooper Pratt’s sacrifice fly.

Brandon Lowe’s lead-off homer in the fourth, the first hit surrendered by May, put the Pirates on the board. Spencer Horwitz’s run-scoring single later in the inning tied it.

Milwaukee regained the lead in the fifth. Sánchez hit a solo homer and Brice Turang had a run-scoring single following a double from Pratt.

The Brewers extended the lead to 5-2 in the sixth when Garrett Mitchell snapped a 0-for-18 streak with a leadoff double and scored on Andrew Vaughn’s single.

DL Hall, Aaron Ashby and Chad Patrick, who notched his fifth save, combined to pitch three scoreless innings to close it out.

Up next

Pirates: Pittsburgh has yet name to a starter for Friday’s game against the New York Mets, who will send LHP Zac Thornton (2-2, 2.88 ERA) to the mound.

Brewers: LHP Shane Drohan (6-4, 3.48) is scheduled to take the mound as Milwaukee begins a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins, who haven’t announced a starter.