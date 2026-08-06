LVN a bust? 2 Brewers wins | Clemens

August 6, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

LVN a bust? 2 Brewers wins | Clemens

August 6, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

LVN a bust? 2 Brewers wins | Clemens

Grant revisits the 2023 NFL Draft and the Packers pick at #13. The Brewers win 2 games over the Pirates despite more Brewers pitchers cramping. Mike Clemens joins from Green Bay. 

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