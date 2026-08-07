The Camp: Day 2 with Colton Joseph and the offense, a young DB standing out, listener questions

Wisconsin hit the field for Day 2 of fall camp on Friday morning. Zach and Jesse discuss what they saw, including some flash plays from Colton Joseph, where the run game stands, the one DB standing out, a couple potential breakout players and they answer some listener questions.

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