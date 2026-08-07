WR addition by subtraction | Heilprin

August 7, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

WR addition by subtraction | Heilprin

August 7, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

WR addition by subtraction | Heilprin

Grant reacts to comments from Jordan Love about the Packers WR room and gets the latest from Badgers practice with Zach Heilprin. Free Phones at 608-321-1670. 

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