The Camp: Running backs stand out on Day 3, which TEs are pushing for time, listener questions

It was running back day at fall camp for the Badgers. Zach and Jesse discuss what they saw from the likes of Abu Sama, Nate Palmer, Darrion Dupree and Juju Pope. Then they hit on a couple tight ends that stood out on Saturday, along with the guys throwing them the ball. They close with more listener questions.

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