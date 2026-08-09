Jake Bauers’ hitting and Luis Lara’s fielding prove pivotal as Brewers beat Twins 4-3 in 10 innings

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jake Bauers singled home the winning run in the bottom of the 10th after Luis Lara made a spectacular run-saving catch in the top half of the inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers edged the Minnesota Twins 4-3 on Sunday.

Bauers’ one-out single to shallow left off Yoendrys Gómez (2-2) brought home Brice Turang, who slid across the plate before catcher Ryan Jeffers could apply the tag. A replay review confirmed the call from home plate umpire Chad Whitson.

Minnesota went scoreless in the top of the 10th after Lara made a leaping catch at the wall on Kody Clemens’ drive to right to prevent a run from scoring. Lara also had made an incredible play in front of the wall to rob Brooks Lee of an extra-base hit in the sixth inning.

Royce Lewis advanced to third on Clemens’ drive but was stranded there when DL Hall (1-0) struck out Lee.

Bauers also homered in the fifth inning, and Jackson Chourio also went deep to help the Brewers win the series. Lee and Clemens homered off Milwaukee’s Jacob Misiorowski.

Minnesota had tied the game at 3-all on Clemens’ two-run shot in the sixth. Clemens’ homer came immediately after Josh Bell drew a free pass for Misiorowski’s only walk of the day.

Both teams wasted chances afterward.

The Brewers left runners on third and second in the sixth. They stranded men on first and second in the seventh and ninth.

Minnesota left the bases loaded in the seventh and eighth.

Misiorowski allowed three runs and four hits in six innings. He struck out nine to increase his major league-leading total to 204.

Minnesota’s Connor Prielipp struck out seven and allowed three runs, five hits and two walks in five innings.

Up next

The Twins open a three-game home series with the Baltimore Orioles. The scheduled starting pitchers for Monday’s series opener are Minnesota’s Dean Kremer (1-4, 5.93 ERA) and Baltimore’s Trevor Rogers (7-7, 4.20).

The Brewers start a West Coast trip at San Diego. Logan Henderson (8-1, 2.70) pitches for Milwaukee and Casey Mize (4-7, 3.40) starts for San Diego on Monday.