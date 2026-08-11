STALLED in San Diego, Badger recap with Kate Fox

August 11, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

STALLED in San Diego, Badger recap with Kate Fox

August 11, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

STALLED in San Diego, Badger recap with Kate Fox

Grant reacts to the Brewers losing a bad one in San Diego and gets the latest following Badgers practice with Kate Fox. Has the Packers OL let Jordan Love down? 

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