La Crosse Logan High School football schedule

August 12, 2026|In La Crosse, High School, Logan

La Crosse Logan High School football schedule

August 12, 2026|In La Crosse, High School, Logan

La Crosse Logan High School football schedule

We’re just over a week away from the start of high school football season.

Logan High School begins the year on Friday, August 21, hitting the road for Ellsworth at 7 p.m.

Last year, the Rangers went 7-4 overall and 4-3 in Mississippi Valley Conference play.

Here’s a look at their 2026 schedule:

  • Aug 21: @ Ellsworth – 7:00 PM

  • Aug 28: vs. Wausau East – 7:00 PM

  • Sep 4: @ Sparta – 7:00 PM

  • Sep 11: vs. Tomah – 7:00 PM

  • Sep 18: @ La Crosse Central – 7:00 PM

  • Sep 25: vs. Onalaska – 7:00 PM

  • Oct 2: @ Reedsburg – 7:00 PM

  • Oct 9: vs. Baraboo – 7:00 PM

  • Oct 16: @ Holmen – 7:00 PM

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