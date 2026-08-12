La Crosse Logan High School football schedule

We’re just over a week away from the start of high school football season.
Logan High School begins the year on Friday, August 21, hitting the road for Ellsworth at 7 p.m.
Last year, the Rangers went 7-4 overall and 4-3 in Mississippi Valley Conference play.
Here’s a look at their 2026 schedule:
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Aug 21: @ Ellsworth – 7:00 PM
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Aug 28: vs. Wausau East – 7:00 PM
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Sep 4: @ Sparta – 7:00 PM
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Sep 11: vs. Tomah – 7:00 PM
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Sep 18: @ La Crosse Central – 7:00 PM
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Sep 25: vs. Onalaska – 7:00 PM
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Oct 2: @ Reedsburg – 7:00 PM
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Oct 9: vs. Baraboo – 7:00 PM
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Oct 16: @ Holmen – 7:00 PM