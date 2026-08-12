Packers Positives | Renner & Temple

August 12, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Packers Positives | Renner & Temple

August 12, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Packers Positives | Renner & Temple

Grant shares some positives from Packers camp and talks Packers and NFL with Pete Bukowski and Mike Renner. Jesse Temple makes his weekly Badgers visit. 

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