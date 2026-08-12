The Camp: WR Eugene Hilton Jr. might be that guy, position battle updates

Wisconsin might have its No. 1 wide receiver and his name is Eugene Hilton Jr. Zach and Jesse talk all about what the sophomore did at practice on Wednesday, including at least five touchdowns. The guys also touch on where position battles at backup quarterback, guard and cornerback stand near the midway point of fall camp.

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