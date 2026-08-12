The Sports Card Market Is Wild Right Now: Hidden Grails, Hot Prospects & Packs & Pints

Ty from Slab Factory joins The Man Cave Podcast to talk all things sports cards and collecting.

We kick things off with a look back at the first-ever Packs & Pints event at The Brewing Projekt, including why getting kids and families involved in the hobby was such a big focus—and why the event exceeded expectations.

Then we dive into the current sports-card market, including Matthew Golden, Jesus Madej, Cooper Pratt and George Lombard, and whether buying cards of young players before they become stars can pay off. We also discuss the growing popularity of Topps’ Mount Rushmore inserts, the thrill—and risk—of opening vintage packs, and some of the biggest cards in the hobby that are still out there somewhere.

Ty also breaks down why modern cards can sometimes sell for more than cards of legends like Hank Aaron, the importance of rarity versus current hype, and the ultimate Babe Ruth “grail” card.

Plus, we answer listener questions about vintage unopened boxes and what makes a card truly valuable.

It’s another deep dive into the sports-card hobby on The Man Cave Podcast.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.