Brewers down bad | Heilprin, Herman

August 13, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Brewers down bad | Heilprin, Herman

August 13, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Brewers down bad | Heilprin, Herman

Grant reacts to the brutal 3 game series in San Diego, and prepares for the Packers preseason opener in Pittsburgh. Andy Herman, Zach Heilprin and Mike Clemens join. 

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