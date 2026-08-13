La Crosse Central football schedule

We’re about a week away from the start of high school football season.
La Crosse Central begins the year on Friday, August 21, heading to Menomonie for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
Last year, the Riverhawks went 4-6 overall and 3-4 in the Mississippi Valley Conference.
Here’s a look at their 2026 schedule:
- Aug 21: @ Menomonie – 7:00 PM
- Aug 28: vs. River Falls – 7:00 PM
- Sep 4: @ Onalaska – 7:00 PM
- Sep 11: vs. Sparta – 7:00 PM
- Sep 18: vs. La Crosse Logan – 7:00 PM
- Sep 25: @ Baraboo – 7:00 PM
- Oct 2: vs. Holmen – 7:00 PM
- Oct 9: @ Reedsburg – 7:00 PM
- Oct 16: vs. Tomah – 7:00 PM