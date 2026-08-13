The Camp: The backup QB battle, the defense wins the day, BTN’s Jake Butt joins the show

The battle for the backup quarterback job is starting to ramp up. Zach discusses what he saw on Thursday morning and what he heard from QB coach Kenny Guiton after on where things stand. Then he’s joined by Big Ten Network analyst Jake Butt to hear his takeaways from his visit to Madison last weekend.

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