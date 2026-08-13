The Ultimate Sunflower Seed Taste Test! Dan & Hutson Rate 25+ Flavors

Dan and Hutson are back in the Kid Cave—and this time, they’re putting their taste buds to the test!

After the popularity of their sunflower seed and Big League Chew flavor bracket, the guys decided it was time for the real thing: a massive sunflower seed taste test! With more than 25 different flavors and brands, Dan and Hudson sample everything from Peanut Butter & Jelly and Chili Lime to Backyard Barbecue, Dill Pickle, Maple Brown Sugar, Cheddar Jalapeño, S’mores, Cinnamon Rolls and more.

Each flavor gets a rating from 1 to 5, and there are plenty of surprises along the way. Some flavors completely miss the mark, while others turn out to be much better than expected. They also discover that one thing matters a lot when it comes to a great sunflower seed: how long the flavor lasts.

Which seeds earn the coveted 5-star rating? Which flavors are total disappointments? And which unexpected flavors might be perfect for the dugout—or even the tree stand?

Grab a bag of seeds and join Dan and Hutson for one of the tastiest episodes yet of The Kid Cave Podcast!

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