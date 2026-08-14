Brewers best win? Banks BONED? | Hogg

August 14, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Brewers best win? Banks BONED? | Hogg

August 14, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Brewers best win? Banks BONED? | Hogg

Grant reacts to (maybe) the Brewers best win of the season and the Packers preseason opener in Pittsburgh. Curt Hogg joins.

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