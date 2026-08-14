Local Sports Are Heating Up: High School Football Takes Center Stage

The Eau Claire Express may have come up just short of a trip to the Northwoods League Championship Series, but that doesn’t take away from what was a fantastic summer at Carson Park.

The Express were in contention for a first-half championship before ultimately winning the second-half title. They also knocked off the La Crosse Loggers in the playoffs, adding another chapter to one of the area’s best baseball rivalries.

Most importantly, the team gave the community plenty of reasons to come out to Carson Park.

It was a fun summer, and one that deserves plenty of recognition for Coach Marshall, his staff and the entire Express organization.

But now, the calendar is moving on.

And that means it’s time for high school football.

The Countdown Is Over

Friday marks scrimmage day for high school football teams across the area, with most programs getting their final preseason look before the games begin next week.

That means we’re officially entering one of the best times of the year for local sports.

Football obviously grabs much of the attention, but it isn’t the only fall sport getting underway. Girls golf is already rolling, while girls tennis, cross country, volleyball and boys soccer will soon join the action.

By next week, the entire fall sports calendar will be in full swing.

And there are plenty of intriguing football storylines to follow.

Experience Could Be the Difference

One of the biggest themes heading into the season is experience.

Some teams return a large number of players from last year’s squads, while others are dealing with significant turnover. There doesn’t seem to be much middle ground.

That could make experience especially important.

Football is a complicated sport, and returning players already understand the system, the expectations and the speed of the game. Coaches aren’t starting from scratch with a roster full of players who are learning everything for the first time.

That could give some experienced teams an early advantage.

Teams to Watch

If you’re looking for potential state contenders, there are several programs worth keeping an eye on.

Eau Claire Regis and Mondovi were ranked first and second in the preseason CloverBelt Conference rankings. That’s not particularly surprising considering what both programs accomplished last season.

The two teams split their regular-season meetings before Mondovi won their playoff matchup, setting up another season in which both should be near the top of the conversation.

New Richmond is another team worth watching.

The Big Rivers Conference can experience plenty of turnover from year to year, making it notable when a team returns a significant amount of experience. New Richmond could benefit from that continuity.

Rice Lake is another program that shouldn’t be overlooked. The Warriors routinely play a difficult schedule, and the Big Rivers remains one of the more interesting conferences in the area because of the mix of established Division 1 programs and strong Division 2 teams.

Teams such as Hudson, Chippewa Falls, Rice Lake and River Falls have all been part of the conversation in recent years.

And don’t forget Menomonie, which enters the season with new head coach Mitch Olson, a Chippewa Falls native.

That storyline will become especially interesting when Chippewa Falls and Menomonie meet at Dorais Field later this season for Chippewa Falls’ Veterans Appreciation Night.

Olson played for Chippewa Falls coach Chuck Reykjavik, so seeing the two meet on opposite sidelines will add another layer to an already historic rivalry.

Could McDonell Be a Surprise Team?

One team that could fly under the radar is McDonell.

The Macks went 5-4 last season but missed the playoffs. This year, they return a significant amount of experience and have high expectations.

And they won’t have to wait long to find out where they stand.

McDonell opens the season against Edgar.

That’s about as good of a measuring stick as you can find.

Edgar is one of the most accomplished football programs in Wisconsin history, making the matchup an immediate test for McDonell.

The result itself won’t necessarily tell the entire story. If the Macks can compete with Edgar, they could walk away from Week 1 believing they have what it takes to make a serious run.

McDonell also has Grantsburg and other strong teams ahead on its schedule, but the experience returning to the roster makes this a team worth watching.

Of course, staying healthy will be critical. Injuries have derailed plenty of promising seasons over the years.

If McDonell can keep its key players on the field, don’t be surprised if the Macks have a much stronger fall than some people expect.

McDonell Returns to 11-Player Football

Another interesting storyline is McDonell’s return to 11-player football.

The program will have a new look under head coach Luke Oliver, with roughly 30 players in the program.

After playing eight-player football in recent seasons, the move back to 11-player represents a significant change.

And the schedule isn’t exactly easing them into it.

McDonell opens against Regis at Carson Park, marking the first football meeting between the two programs at Carson Park since 2010.

That 2010 game remains one of the more memorable games from the area’s recent football history. Regis jumped out to a 42-7 halftime lead before McDonell stormed back, creating an unbelievable 42-42 game.

Now, more than a decade later, the teams meet again.

Regis remains one of the area’s consistently strong programs, making this another early-season measuring stick for McDonell.

Eight-Player Football Continues to Grow

While 11-player football gets most of the attention, eight-player football continues to grow throughout the region.

And that’s something worth celebrating.

The stigma that eight-player football isn’t “real football” has largely disappeared. It has become an important option for smaller schools that may not have enough players to field a competitive 11-player team without co-opting with another school.

That’s one of the biggest advantages of the format.

Schools can maintain their individual identities while still giving their athletes the opportunity to play football.

Programs such as New Auburn, Gilman and Thorp are among the teams generating interest heading into the season.

Gilman, in particular, brings back several players from last year’s state championship team, many of whom were underclassmen a year ago.

New Auburn also has an experienced senior class that has played plenty of football.

The continued growth of eight-player football is one of the more encouraging stories in Wisconsin high school sports.

The next step may be finding a way to put the state championship on an even bigger stage.

The championship games at Wisconsin Rapids are a great venue, but eight-player football remains somewhat concentrated in pockets of the state. The more exposure the sport gets, the more schools and communities may realize that it’s a viable option for their programs.

The Summer Isn’t Quite Over Yet

While high school football is taking center stage, there’s still plenty happening in local summer sports.

The Wisconsin Baseball Association playoffs are coming up, with teams from the Chippewa River Baseball League represented in the tournament.

And the Jim Falls Sturgeons recently captured the CRBL championship—the first league title in franchise history.

That’s a pretty remarkable accomplishment for one of the league’s longest-running franchises.

It also says something about the depth and parity of the CRBL.

The fact that a team winning its first championship can emerge from such a competitive league is exactly what makes summer baseball so much fun around here.

Now, several CRBL teams will have another opportunity to make some noise in the WBA tournament.

River Falls remains one of the teams to beat in Division A, while teams such as Osseo, Tilden and Cadott will also be looking to make a run. Whitehall is among the teams to watch in Division B.

For these teams, there’s always a dual goal: win the CRBL championship, then make a deep run in the WBA.

Fall Sports Are Here

The transition from summer to fall sports is officially underway.

The Eau Claire Express have wrapped up another memorable season. High school football is moving from practices and scrimmages to real games. Volleyball, soccer, cross country, tennis and golf are all getting started.

And that’s what makes this time of year so much fun.

There’s something happening everywhere.

For local sports fans, the wait is over.

The fall sports season is here.