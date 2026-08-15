Dodgers get great outing from Yamamoto, beat Brewers 3-1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Yoshinobu Yamamoto struck out nine in six innings and the Los Angeles Dodgers moved back within a game of the National League-leading Milwaukee Brewers with a 3-1 victory Friday night.

Andy Pages and Tommy Edman homered to help the Dodgers win the second game of the four-game series after the Brewers rallied to take the opener 5-4 on Friday night.

Yamamoto (12-7) allowed one run on four hits while striking out at least nine for the third time this season. Edwin Diaz loaded the bases in the ninth inning but finished off his seventh save after taking the loss Thursday when he was charged with three runs in the ninth.

Robert Gasser (3-5) allowed three runs on eight hits over 6 1/3 innings for the Brewers, who surged back atop the NL at the start of August. Joey Ortiz had an RBI for Milwaukee.

The Dodgers took a 1-0 lead in the first inning after three consecutive singles with one out. A hit by Mookie Betts scored Pages, who was back in the second spot of the order with Freddie Freeman getting a planned day off.

The Brewers got even in the fifth inning when a fly ball from Ortiz scored Luis Lara from third base. Lara led off the fifth with a double off Yamamoto.

Pages put the Dodgers up 2-1 in the bottom of the fifth with his 20th home run of the season.

One inning later, Edman gave Los Angeles a 3-1 advantage with a home run to left-center, his fourth.

Diaz hit Andrew Vaughn to lead off the ninth inning and walked William Contreras and David Hamilton before Ortiz grounded out to Betts at shortstop to end the game.

Up next

Hard-throwing Brewers RHP Jacob Misiorowski (11-5. 1.76 ERA) was set to start opposite Dodgers LHP Justin Wrobleski (11-4, 3.44) on Saturday night.