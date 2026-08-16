Packers’ Tucker Kraft does 11-on-11 drills or first time since injury as he awaits new contract

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft marked the latest step in his return from a torn anterior cruciate ligament by spiking the ball after catching a touchdown pass in 11-on-11 drills Sunday.

Kraft is hopeful that he also will be celebrating a new contract before the start of the season.

“I think we’re a different team when I’m out on the field, and I think that’s obvious,” Kraft said Sunday after participating in 11-on-11 for the first time since tearing his right ACL last November. “I think everyone in this organization, every fan knows that, without sounding arrogant. I think there’s a different feel to the offense when I’m out there.”

Kraft, a 2023 third-round pick from South Dakota State, is set to become a free agent at the end of the upcoming season.

Right now he’s focusing on making sure he’s as close to full strength as possible for the start of the regular season next month.

“I’m just getting back on the horse,” Kraft said. “Now that I’ve gotten back to team reps as I continue to accumulate reps, I hope I can continue to rise my game as well, take myself to new heights rather than just return to pre-injury.”

That’s setting a high standard, considering Kraft has said he believes he was playing as well as any tight end in the league before injuring his knee in a 16-13 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Nov. 2.

Kraft caught 32 passes for 489 yards and six touchdowns in eight games last season. The week before his injury, he caught seven passes for 143 yards and two scores in a 35-25 victory at Pittsburgh.

He still sees room for improvement.

“I just want to diversify my abilities,” Kraft said. “People think I’m (bad) at running routes versus man (coverage). They think I’m just a zone catching tight end — drop-step, get north after the catch.”

Rather than ignoring criticism of his game, Kraft says he uses it as motivation.

“Of course,” Kraft said. “It’s kind of silly not to. When people say they don’t necessarily get affected by outside noise, to each their own. I would say it lights a fire under me, throws me into more of a competitive mindset.”

Kraft says he has studied other tight ends this offseason as he looks for ways to improve.

He said he watched plenty of San Francisco 49ers games to see what he can learn from seven-time Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle.

He’s eager to show what he’s added to his game now that he’s back on the field.

Kraft wants to get to the point that he’s not under any sort of snap restrictions for the Packers’ Sept. 13 opener at Minnesota, though he acknowledges the team might monitor his workload in the early going.

“They’re going to take into account my rep range probably until halfway through the season,” Kraft said. “Then they’re just going to pat me on the (butt) and send me out there, send me to the wolves.”

Kraft had no qualms about throwing himself back into the mix Sunday. He said the idea of sitting out 11-on-11 drills until he got a new deal never crossed his mind.

When he was asked whether he worried about the possibility of getting hurt again before signing a new contract, Kraft replied that if “something happens to me again, it’s just up to God.”

He’s optimistic that the Packers will reward him soon enough.

“I’ve kind of gone through life, just taking things blow by blow, assuming things will always just work out in the end,” Kraft said. “The preparation, the sacrifices I’ve made to be here right now, I’m just going to continue to assume that it’s all going to work out for me.”

NOTES: Packers coach Matt LaFleur said the decision to release QB Kyron Drones came because the team wanted to give Kyle McCord a longer look. Drones’ exit leaves McCord, starter Jordan Love and Tyrod Taylor as the Packers’ quarterbacks. “There are limited reps in every practice, and it’s really, truly hard to get four guys prepared to play football,” LaFleur said. … The football team from nearby Menasha High School attended Sunday’s practice and met with the Packers afterward. Menasha’s football field was damaged in a tornado last month.