The Camp: Badgers return to practice, Jim Polzin joins the show

After a day off, the Badgers were back on the field inside Camp Randall Stadium on Sunday. Zach briefly touches on what he saw before BadgerExtra’s Jim Polzin joins the show to discuss what he’s seen over the first nine practices of fall camp. That includes what word he would use to describe Colton Joseph so far, whether Wisconsin has a WR1, the key to the defense and just how many wins does Luke Fickell need to save his job.

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