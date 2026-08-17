Eau Claire Express Reflect on a Special Season at Carson Park

The Eau Claire Express may have fallen one game short of their ultimate goal, but there was plenty to celebrate about a remarkable 2026 season.

Craig Toycen joined the show to reflect on a summer that saw the Express finish with the best record in the league, make a run to the final four and create plenty of memories both on and off the field.

“It was an unbelievable way to end the year,” Toycen said. “It was a great group of guys.”

A Season That Was Special From the Start

The Express entered the postseason with high expectations after putting together the best regular-season record in the league. They then took care of La Crosse in a three-game playoff series before ultimately seeing their season come to an end against St. Cloud.

The road to that point included plenty of drama.

Even before the playoffs officially began, the Express showed the kind of resilience that defined the team. In a game against Waterloo that had no impact on their playoff positioning, Eau Claire fell behind 11-1 before battling all the way back to win 14-13 in 10 innings.

That comeback proved to be a preview of what was to come.

In the playoffs, the Express defeated La Crosse in a decisive Game 3, setting up a matchup with St. Cloud. The team ultimately came up short, but Toycen said the final stretch of the season produced some of his favorite games in his time with the organization.

Carson Park Came Alive

One of the biggest highlights of the season wasn’t just what happened on the field—it was what happened in the stands.

Carson Park consistently provided the Express with an incredible home-field advantage, particularly during the postseason.

Eau Claire drew 1,079 fans for its first home playoff game, the highest playoff attendance in the league for that day. The Express also averaged more than 1,000 fans during the playoffs, leading the Northwoods League in postseason attendance.

Those fans became part of the story.

Toycen specifically remembered the eruption at Carson Park when Sawyer Stein hit a game-tying home run against St. Cloud. He also pointed to the dramatic final plays of the La Crosse series and how the crowd’s energy helped fuel the team.

For the players, many of whom come from college programs where crowds can number only a few hundred people, playing in front of packed crowds at Carson Park was something they didn’t take for granted.

Dominant Pitching Led the Way

If Toycen had to use one word to describe the 2026 Express, it would be pitching.

The Express set a new Northwoods League record for strikeouts while also ranking among the league’s best teams in walks and ERA.

At one point during the season, Eau Claire was 33-3 when leading after five innings—a statistic that showed just how effective the pitching staff was from the starters through the bullpen.

The Express also received impressive performances from a number of relievers, including Ali Martel, Zach Peters, Jackson Niederwerder and Jake LeCloy.

The pitching kept Eau Claire in games all season, while the offense eventually provided the timely hitting needed to turn close games into victories.

Plenty of Offensive Standouts

The Express’ offense took some time to find its rhythm, but by the end of the season there were plenty of impressive numbers.

Holland Brock hit .357, while Cade Palkowski finished at .337. Anthony Martinez set a new team record with a .565 slugging percentage, and Jake Bussin tied the team’s home run record.

The team also received an important contribution from C.J. Varshow, who Toycen described as one of the league’s best defensive center fielders while also praising his ability to get on base.

Unfortunately, an injury kept Varshow out of the final playoff games.

Local Talent Making Its Mark

Another encouraging part of the season was seeing local players make an impact.

Jacob LeQuay, a Chippewa Falls product, is headed to Western Illinois to continue his career at the Division I level. Warren Bovey is headed to St. Thomas, while Eau Claire Memorial graduate Sawyer Stein will continue his baseball career at Iowa.

The continued development of high school baseball talent in the Chippewa Valley is something Toycen said has been exciting to watch.

Having those players come through the area and eventually play at the highest levels of college baseball is another positive sign for the local baseball community.

Carson Park Is Getting Some Upgrades

While Carson Park’s history and character remain a major part of the Express experience, the stadium is also getting some much-needed improvements.

New bleachers are planned following the 2027 season, with improvements designed to provide better views and accessibility. New winterized bathrooms are also part of the project, which will benefit not only the Express but other teams and organizations that use the ballpark.

There are also plans for a new apparel shop.

For a stadium that’s roughly 90 years old, the improvements should help Carson Park remain a special part of Eau Claire’s baseball scene for years to come.

And that history is a big part of what makes the venue so unique.

From the Hank Aaron statue outside the stadium to the history surrounding the park, visiting teams and players continue to be impressed by the setting.

What’s Next for the Express?

The offseason begins with plenty of work ahead.

Toycen talked about taking some time to recover after a long and exhausting summer before the organization turns its attention toward renewals, partners and planning for next season.

The Express will also hold its annual “good, bad and ugly” meeting to look at what worked, what didn’t and what needs to change. Host families will have a voice in that process as well, providing feedback based on the dozens of games they attend throughout the summer.

The Northwoods League will also hold its fall meetings, giving teams an opportunity to share ideas and discuss what is working around the league.

There will be some changes to the league next season as well. The Rochester Honkers are going dormant, while the Dyersville Dreamers will join the league. The new team will play at the Field of Dreams in Iowa, adding another unique destination to the Northwoods League schedule.

Already Looking Toward Next Year

For Toycen, the end of the season is always bittersweet.

There’s a certain appeal to finally getting home, spending time with family and reconnecting with his couch after essentially living at the ballpark during the summer.

But the competitive side doesn’t take long to return.

The Express came up short of a championship this year, but they also proved they can compete at a very high level.

And with the memories of 2026 still fresh, the motivation to get back to Carson Park and make another run won’t be far behind.

It was a special summer in Eau Claire.

The wins, the playoff drama, the record-setting pitching, the local talent and, perhaps most importantly, the fans all helped make the 2026 Eau Claire Express season one that won’t soon be forgotten.