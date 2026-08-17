The Camp: Recapping practice 10, AP Top 25 released, listener questions

The Badgers hit the field inside Camp Randall Stadium for the 10th practice of fall camp on Monday. Zach goes through the day to mention some of his standouts, including the running back duo of Abu Sama and Darrion Dupree. He then touches on the AP Top 25 and the teams Wisconsin will face, before tackling a host of listener questions.

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