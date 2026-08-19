Culture, tech, and The Ark: La Crosse football coaches Casey Knoble & Michael Arnold

Ahead of Friday night’s season openers, both of La Crosse’s high school football coaches stopped in the WIZM studio for The Rick Solem Show to talk about why kids don’t watch games anymore, what it’s like preparing for the iconic “Ark” rivalry game between them and the evolution of the game — and the athletes.

Central’s Michael Arnold and Logan’s Casey Knoble step away from the playbooks for a wide-ranging, lighthearted chat about the shifting culture of high school sports.

Listen live weekdays at 5:05 p.m. Find the pod on Spotify, Apple Podcast or here. Tune in on the WIZM app or on air at 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska)

Before diving into the gridiron, we discuss how the high school experience has evolved — from cell phone bans in school to playbooks going from VHS tapes to iPads. The coaches also break down the veteran vs. rookie dynamic between Knoble (entering his 16th season) and Arnold (entering his 1st), and how today’s hyper-trained athletes compare to past generations.

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