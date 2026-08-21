WATCH: Logan and Holmen football on WiscoSports

The high school football season is here and Wisco Sports Zone will be stream both the Logan and Holmen games each week.

Every game will be streamed on the Wisco Sports Zone TV right here, as well as on Roku.

The Logan Roku channel can be found here. Holmen’s Roku channel is here. Sign in on your phone or computer, add the channel and it will save on your Roku devices.

The Rangers are coming off an 7-4 year and open this season on the road at Ellsworth, while the Vikings were 8-2 last season and host Medford.

The Stream is sponsored by Firefighters Credit Union.