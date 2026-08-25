WATCH: Miss Wisconsin — Onalaska’s Jordenne Butler — throws out Brewers first pitch

Onalaska native and newly crowned Miss Wisconsin 2026, Jordenne Butler, threw out the ceremonial first pitch last weekend for the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 27-year-old earned the Miss Wisconsin crown back in June, after competing as Miss River City.

Butler, a Viterbo University graduate and a former Miss Wisconsin’s Teen (2015), has Miss America on the docket next month.

The Coulee Region local will head to West Palm Beach, Fla., that first week of September to represent Wisconsin at the Miss America competition.