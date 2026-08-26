Are Sports Card GOATs Making a Comeback? The Card Market, Rare Grades & Finding Deals with Ty from Slab Factory

The sports card market is always changing, and this week on The Man Cave Podcast, Dan Kasper catches up with Ty from Slab Factory to break down what’s happening across the hobby.

Are collectors moving away from prospecting and back toward established legends? Ty explains the rise of the “GOAT market” and why cards featuring names like Michael Jordan, Barry Sanders, Peyton Manning, Shaquille O’Neal and other all-time greats are starting to see renewed interest. The guys also discuss whether there could ever be another Tom Brady-type investment and why Brock Purdy could be an intriguing name for collectors.

Then they dive deep into the world of grading and authentication, including the controversial Mike Baker Authentication “Diamond Crossover” certification, PSA’s blue autograph labels and the massive premiums attached to Beckett Black Labels. You’ll also hear the incredible story of a Pokémon card that sold for more than $200,000 because only two copies received a Beckett Black Label.

Ty also brings in some of his latest pickups, including a Christian Watson one-of-one autograph, Penny Hardaway inserts and some examples of how collectors can find cards priced below recent sales.

Plus, Dan and Ty talk about how to properly research card values, why you should pay attention to actual sales instead of eBay asking prices, how tools like Card Ladder and 130 Point can help, and a simple trick for determining whether a player’s overall card market is trending up or down.

If you’re a collector, investor, flipper or just getting back into the hobby, there’s plenty to take away from this episode.

The Man Cave Podcast — real conversations about sports, hobbies, life and storytelling. No scripts. No forced takes. Just Man Cave talk.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.